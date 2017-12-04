RPS passes vote for facilities plan, Phase I costs $224.8M

The Richmond Public Schools board voted for a facilities plan to modernize schools on Monday.

RPS interim Superintendent Tommy Kranz submitted his recommendation for the school division’s FY2018 Facilities Plan on Monday night. Dr. Sapini motioned to vote on the plan, and the plan passed.

#RPSboard vote on Phase I of new Facilities Plan PASSES 5-3.



Board Member Doerr not present for vote, she left for personal reasons.



Here is the plan: https://t.co/eHtA6gaz96@NBC12 — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) December 5, 2017

Board Chair Page had a very long pause before delivering the deciding vote as it stood 4-3 when it came to her. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) December 5, 2017

The plan submitted by the RPS administration comes in four phases. The approval of Phase I does not require the approval of plans outlined for Phases II, III and IV, because the needs could change over time, according to administration.

Mr. Kranz recommends building five new schools at Green Elementary, George Mason Elementary, Woodville Elementary, Elkhardt Thompson Middle, and George Wythe High School.

This recommendation would also include funding and plans for renovations to Fairfield Elementary and Francis Elementary.

Phase I has a total projected cost of $224,816,178, which could also change as the project progresses.

Leaders insist crumbling buildings are taking a toll.

"That has an impact on learning. What are you saying to our children when our buildings look the way that they look? That they don't matter…Education must become a priority in this city, and far too long, it has not been a priority. The city can find money for every other project except for education,” said board Chair Dawn Page.

Drew Wilder will have more information on air and on the NBC12 News app.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12