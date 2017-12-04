Chesterfield non-profit needs help collecting Christmas toys

A Chesterfield non-profit has been giving Christmas toys to kids in need for decades, but this year has been a challenge, and they're not sure if they have enough toys to give away.

"Williams Christmas Kids" gets toys to many children whose families didn't sign up in time for some of the big toy events like Angel Tree or with a family in emergency situations around the holidays.

It was started by one man: William Jones, a Vietnam vet who lost his family in a car accident decades ago. Because of that, he worked two jobs and spent his own money to buy presents for kids. It grew into a foundation that provides hundreds of toys.

Jones died last year, but a husband and wife, John and Laurie Mazure, have taken over.

Donations have come in, but it may not be enough, and the foundation needs help.

"We've experienced fewer donations," says John Mazure. "The toy drive hasn't been as productive as it has in the past, and some of the donors we were able to count on from year to year were helping out with things like hurricane relief. You know, it was a rough hurricane season this year, so they didn't have the resources to help us as much or at all as they have in the past."

Time is of the essence here. The Williams Christmas Kids party is on Saturday, Dec. 8 and the goal is to get three toys to each child. They're looking for brand new toys for children between the ages of two and 10 years old.

They are also taking donations at:

The Chesdin Landing Boathouse

Benny's Tavern

State Farm Dinwiddie Office

Uptown Alley

Angie Hundley's Salon

Dance Kraze

Sports Clips Hull Street

Dr. Thomas Schleicher, DDS

Dr. Mark Smith

Strosnider Cherverolet's

Front Door Realty

Heritage Chevrolet

Kim and Kompany

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12