Sheriff: Man arrested after trying to run over deputy

One man is in custody and another is on the run after trying to run over a deputy with their vehicle, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff says 27-year-old Trevon Wilkins is charged with attempted aggravated malicious wounding of an officer.

It happened on Dec. 1 around 11:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Cavalier Family Skating Center, on Jefferson Davis Highway.

Deputy Steven Epple says he saw several men standing near a parked vehicle and asked them to leave because the business was closed.

The sheriff says that Wilkins got into the driver's seat of the parked car, but instead of backing the vehicle up, he tried to run over Epple.

Epple managed to jump out of the way and call for backup. He then followed the vehicle and pulled it over.

One of the passengers in the vehicle ran off into the woods. Wilkins was arrested and taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12