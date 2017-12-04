Sheriff: Man arrested after trying to run over deputy

A newly-formed animal welfare task force is facing its first major challenge - caring for more than 500 animals rescued from a Louisa farm last week.More >>
A newly-formed animal welfare task force is facing its first major challenge - caring for more than 500 animals rescued from a Louisa farm last week.More >>
One man is in custody and another is on the run after trying to run over a deputy with their vehicle, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
One man is in custody and another is on the run after trying to run over a deputy with their vehicle, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Four Cuban nationals, who traveled from Florida to Louisa, were convicted of using a credit card skimmer to steal thousands of dollars, according to the Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney Rusty E. McGuire.More >>
Four Cuban nationals, who traveled from Florida to Louisa, were convicted of using a credit card skimmer to steal thousands of dollars, according to the Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney Rusty E. McGuire.More >>
A West Point man has died following a police chase in Lancaster County on Sunday.More >>
A West Point man has died following a police chase in Lancaster County on Sunday.More >>
A judge is dropping two of the three charges against a white nationalist from a torch-lit rally at the University of Virginia.More >>
A judge is dropping two of the three charges against a white nationalist from a torch-lit rally at the University of Virginia.More >>