Principal extinguishes middle school fire

The principal at Swift Creek Middle School extinguished a fire in the hallway on Monday afternoon.

Fire officials say the call came in around 1:15 p.m. for the small fire, which was caused by a cell phone battery pack charger.

The smoke from the fire cause the alarm to go off.

Students and staff were evacuated for about 30 minutes.

