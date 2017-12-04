City Stadium to host women's pro soccer game

The National Women's Soccer League is bringing an exhibition game to City Stadium in 2018.

In a partnership with the Richmond Strikers, the Washington Spirit and North Carolina Courage will face off at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 17.

The game is part of the weekend's Jefferson Cup Girls Weekend, which is host to 5,000 players and 350 teams.

"We are thrilled that the Kickers’ new long-term lease for City Stadium now allows the club to attract high profile events year-round," said Leigh Cowlishaw, Richmond Kickers director of Soccer. "The Courage and Spirit rosters are comprised of numerous national team players who have represented their countries on the international stage and this is a fantastic opportunity for the RVA community to see many of the world’s best players right here at City Stadium."

Tickets for the game, which range from $20 to $35, go on sale at 9 a.m. Dec. 8 at RichmondKickers.com.

