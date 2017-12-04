One person dead following accident in Chesterfield

One person is dead following an accident in Chesterfield.

Officials say a two-vehicle crash happened in the 12300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Chester, right in front of the Home Depot. A traffic light pole was knocked down as a result of the accident.

The driver died at the hospital. A spokesperson with Chesterfield Fire and EMS says the accident appeared to have been caused by a medical emergency.

The victim's identity will be released once officials notify the family.

