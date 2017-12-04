Man dies after striking traffic signal pole

A 78-year-old man died Monday after striking a traffic signal pole in the 12300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

Officials say Thomas G. Crump, of Disputanta, was traveling north when he veered across the southbound lanes and struck the pole.

A spokesperson with Chesterfield Fire and EMS says the accident appeared to have been caused by a medical emergency.

