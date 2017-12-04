Teen pleads guilty in death of Chesterfield convenience store owner

A teen charged in connection with the death of a Chesterfield convenience store owner was sentenced to 50 years in prison with all years suspended, according to online court records.

Police say Tyqise Wilhite, who is now 16, fired the shot that killed 55-year-old Harshad Patel. Wilhite was 14 at the time of the shooting.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2016 at The Marketplace in the 6800 block of Walmsley Boulevard.

Patel was found near the ice cream freezer, towards the front of the store, suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and chest, said the victim's wife. The family said he was lying on the floor for at least 20 minutes before a customer found him. His wife said she came to the store Monday night at about 10:30 to pick up her husband. When she arrived, she saw police everywhere and her husband in the ambulance struggling to breathe.

He was arrested on Jan. 12, 2016 in Chesterfield for unrelated charges and was later charged with Patel's death.

Wilhite was charged with principle in the second degree to murder in the second degree, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in relation to the incident.

Wilhite's brother, Trayvon M. Wilhite, was also arrested, along with Thomas L. Jennings III.

Police were also looking for a fourth suspect in connection with Patel's death, but there is no word whether if anyone was charged.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12