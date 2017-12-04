Sisters collect toys for children in Houston

Two Hanover County sisters collected toys over the last two months to deliver to children near Houston.

Madie Nuckols, 8, approached her 11-year-old sister Cloe and parents, David and Missy, back in October about her idea to have a toy drive.

"To have a toy drive for Houston because when Hurricane Harvey hit, they lost all of their toys, and I thought it would bring a lot of smiles to their faces,” Madie said.

David Nuckols gave his daughter his phone, and the sisters made a video for social media and their church, expressing their hope to collect toys for kids in Houston.

"I'm so excited because I've never done something like this," Madie said.

At first, Cool Springs Baptist Church’s daycare was the only place the girls received donations from. Then, words spread around the church and their toy drive got bigger. Eventually, Madie’s father approached her.

The principal at Kersey Creek Elementary School to ask if it would be OK for Madie to take off school so the family could drive to Houston to deliver the toys. Madie has perfect attendance and didn’t want to ruin it.

The principal loved the idea of what the Nuckols family was doing and reached out to the Hanover County School Board and five schools in Hanover County.

"It got really big," Cloe Nuckols said about what happened next.

Cloe and Madie made posters and flyers and handed them out at the schools and at church. They also made boxes to put inside the schools for people to donate toys.

"It's pretty cool because it wouldn't have happened without everyone who helped us,” Cloe said.

Madie also had a goal to make sure every student at the school they chose to donate to received toys, so because of that, a local business also donated nearly 800 toys.

On Monday, the Nuckols family packed up their trailer along with school officials and Santa Claus.

“God placed this on Madie's heart to do it, and Cloe jumped all over it so you feel like you're doing something right,” David Nuckols said.

The Nuckols family leaves Hanover County on Wednesday. They will arrive near Houston, Texas on Friday and will deliver nearly 800 toys to children at Ashbel Smith Elementary School.

