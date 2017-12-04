Hanover deputies to prepare residents on how to respond to an active shooter

The Hanover Sheriff's Office is holding a presentation to help community members prepare in case you are ever involved in an active shooter situation.

The "Civilian Response to an Active Shooter" presentation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Hanover County Administrative Building, located at 7516 County Complex Road.

Registration begins at 6 p.m.

If you are interested in attending, please RSVP to Ellen Dixon by emailing her or calling her at 804-365-6234.

