How to spot a good deal

We've all been there. You buy the present, and the next day, the price gets slashed. Don't you wish the sales tag would tell you if it is really a good deal or not?

Retailers are putting out all of the stops to get your business and beat the competition.

First, do your homework by using a tracking tool to identify the low price for that item. If you shopping on Amazon, check out Camel Camel Camel, which gives you pricing data for individual items going back months.

Shop Savvy is an app that compares prices both in stores and online to help you identify the best deals. Keep in mind that many stores will price match if you ask them. Among some of the retailers who do this are Target, Kohl's, and Best Buy.

Staples' price match policy goes a step further, promising to match a competitor's price, and throw in another 10 percent discount on top of that.

Another tip for online shoppers is to check the prices again using a different browser or browsing incognito.

Many retailers use "dynamic pricing," meaning they show different prices for the same item to different people, based on browsing habits, where they live and more.

