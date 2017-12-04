Here's how Richmond could get snow Friday-Saturday

It's not going to be easy, but there's a chance we could get some snow in the Friday-Saturday time frame.

Here's a look at the European Computer model for Friday evening.

And here it is on Saturday morning.

We expect Wednesday's Arctic Cold front to stall along the NC coast Wednesday/Thursday, and then creep back inland on Friday. With a wave of low pressure riding along the front, rain (and maybe some snow) enters the forecast. This is highly uncertain. Our favorite model, the European spat out a 7" snow on the model run 2 days ago but has backed off since.

On this Meteogram, The run I highlighted with arrows shows a monster December snow of 7" in RVA. That's the map you may have seen shared on social media. But the rows BELOW that show snow forecasts on subsequent model runs. Those runs: NADA. The trend is not your friend if you are a snow lover.

But check out the GFS (American) Model. Still holding on to 1" of wet snow accumulating Friday as of the overnight runs Monday morning.

I'd lean toward the European right now and if snow does develop it would probably mix with rain. The atmosphere during the event would be cold enough for snow. But not cold enough to rule out rain and a rain/snow mix. Sleet and Freezing Rain look unlikely.

Right now I'd put the chance of accumulating snow about 20-30 percent. It's worth watching closely, but a lot of things have to come together to make this happen.

What would increase our chances? Either the coastal front sneaks inland farther than we think OR the cold air ends up being stronger (colder) than we expect.

We'll continue to give you First Alert on the app and on TV as we get closer!

