FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain/snow mix possible Friday night-early Saturday

We're holding on the First Alert Weather Day for Friday night into early Saturday, with chance for some slushy snow. Some of us will stay dry in the Friday-Saturday time frame (especially North and West of Richmond)

Late evening and overnight models trends have narrowed the focus for any wintry precipitation mostly to south and East of RVA with a close brush for metro Richmond, and mostly later Friday night and Saturday morning. There has been much model back and forth on this, as the weather set-up is notoriously tricky, and with no well-defined storm we'll keep watching for any further changes in future runs.

All that said, here is the latest North American Model (NAM) for late Friday and early Saturday morning. Pink shades show where there could be wet snow mixed with rain.

Here is a summary of what to expect:



Accumulating snow beyond an inch or two appears to be a low chance threat, except for mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces as indicated in above map. Again, be sure to check in with our weather team for updates, as this could still change.

We'll continue to give you First Alert on the app and on TV as we get closer!

