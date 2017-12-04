FIRST ALERT: Up to 4 inches of snow possible

Note: Updated by Andrew Freiden and Megan Wise 1:55 p.m. Friday

The storm is getting closer, but no less complicated.

A stronger coastal storm means the snow map has been expanded to the west, but that stronger storm means more "warm" air fed into the storm, so it won't be purely snow.

We are looking for 2-4 inches of accumulating snow through tomorrow in the metro area, but there could be higher amounts. 4+ inches is not out of the question, especially just north and west where temperatures will be colder.

Here's a look at the timeline:

Totals remain difficult to predict, but borderline temperatures should mean a lot of falling snow melts.

We expect much more snow on grassy and elevated surfaces than on roads.

The National Weather Service extended the winter weather advisory to now include metro Richmond where that 4" accumulation is most reachable. In these zones, we think the snow could go HIGHER than 4".

Keep in mind the biggest accumulation will be on grassy surfaces, with less sticking to roads.

Here is our latest thinking. The blue area would be the 2-4" zone with 1-3" in the white area.

This afternoon, we think we'll get rain, that could be mixed with snow. Any accumulation during the daylight hours would be minimal. It'll get heavy this evening.

Although the snow rates will be impressive, there will be a lot of compaction when the snow falls, making it hard to accumulate as quickly as it would if the snow was colder on its trip through the air column.

Saturday morning is when snow could be piling up on grassy/elevated surfaces with temperatures in the low 30s. After the sun rises, the air column gets COLDER meaning although it could start as wet snow around sunrise, some drier snow, that would accumulate faster is likely during the morning/midday hours.

We'll continue to give you First Alert on the app and on TV through tonight and Saturday.

