FIRST ALERT: Storm winding down tonight

This will be the final blog update on this latest storm, as it will be winding down by mid-evening. Winter storm warnings have been canceled, and Winter weather advisories now go through 7pm tonight. An additional 1-2" of snow will be likely before it tapers and ends between 6-9pm. The snow will last longest over the Northern Neck where additional 2-3" will be possible.

Here is what we expect into this evening:

There have been numerous power outages due to the heavy, wet snow, another complication of this winter storm, and this will continue to be a problem.

Another concern: Tomorrow morning. We're calling it a First Alert Weather Day for sub-freezing temperatures in the morning. There could be icy spots!

We'll continue to give you First Alert on the app .

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12