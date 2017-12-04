FIRST ALERT: Storm winding down tonight

This will be the final blog update on this latest storm, as it will be winding down by mid-evening. Winter storm warnings have been canceled, and Winter weather advisories now go through 7pm tonight. An additional 1-2" of snow will be likely before it tapers and ends between 6-9pm. The snow will last longest over the Northern Neck where additional 2-3" will be possible.
Here is what we expect into this evening:
There have been numerous power outages due to the heavy, wet snow, another complication of this winter storm, and this will continue to be a problem.
Another concern: Tomorrow morning. We're calling it a First Alert Weather Day for sub-freezing temperatures in the morning. There could be icy spots!
We'll continue to give you First Alert on the app .
Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.