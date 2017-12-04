Chesterfield police searching for four suspects in connection with home break-in

Chesterfield police are looking for four suspects in connection with a home break-in.

On Monday, Oct. 23, police say the family living in the home on Wareham Place went to work and school as usual. When they returned home, they discovered someone had broken into their house.

Officials say the home was ransacked, and several items, including jewelry, shoes, and even soccer jerseys, had been stolen. Witnesses say they saw four men coming and going from the home but say they did not think it was unusual enough to call the police.

The suspects are described as three black men and one Hispanic man. They were seen driving away in a white, four-door sedan.

Anyone who has any information on this crime should call the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12