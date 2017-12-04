Chesterfield police searching for four suspects in connection with home break-in

Drivers should expect delays on Interstate 95 North near Route 10 in Chesterfield.More >>
Drivers should expect delays on Interstate 95 North near Route 10 in Chesterfield.More >>
On Monday, Oct. 23, police say the family living in the home on Wareham Place went to work and school as usual. When they returned home, they discovered someone had broken into their house.More >>
On Monday, Oct. 23, police say the family living in the home on Wareham Place went to work and school as usual. When they returned home, they discovered someone had broken into their house.More >>
Several brush fires have been reported in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights along Interstate 95.More >>
Several brush fires have been reported in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights along Interstate 95.More >>
Police say just after 1 a.m., they responded to a report of a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Willowwynde Road.More >>
Police say just after 1 a.m., they responded to a report of a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Willowwynde Road.More >>
After a Richmond man was sentenced this year to 30 years in prison for the stabbing death of a Chesterfield woman last year, he began yelling at the judge and victim's family.More >>
After a Richmond man was sentenced this year to 30 years in prison for the stabbing death of a Chesterfield woman last year, he began yelling at the judge and victim's family.More >>