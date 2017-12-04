Crews put out hot spots on I-95 N in Chesterfield, Colonial Heights

Drivers should expect alternating lane closures on Interstate 95 North in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights.

The lane closures will happen Monday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. between Temple Avenue (mile marker 54), and Route 10 (mile marker 61) as crews work to put out hot spots following brush fires that happened Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

Crews were called out to the area several times within 12 hours to put out hot spots.

