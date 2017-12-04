Louisa task-force aids 500 animals rescued

A newly-formed animal welfare task force is facing its first major challenge - caring for more than 500 animals rescued from a Louisa farm last week.

The task force is led by a member of the community animal response team, better known as "CART." They are being put to the test to make sure as many animals as possible survive, while the courts decide where they should go.

"I'm not a farm girl. I've got all these resources of these knowledgeable people that come to this situation with all this diverse knowledge, and I can go to them right here. Real-time. Right on site, and say, 'Hey, what do I need to do here?' " said Karin Mango, who is a CART volunteer/member of the task force.

The Louisa group still needs a lot of help with this case.

Here's how you can help:

They need donations that include two gallons of water, chicken feed, and game bird feed. Drop them off at the ticket window at the Fairgrounds at 206 Fredericksburg Avenue.

Financial donations - checks can be payable to "Volunteers of Louisa" with "CART" in the memo line. Mail them to Louisa CART, 522 Industrial Drive, Suite E, Louisa, VA 23093. They can also be delivered to the office at the Betty Queen Center.

