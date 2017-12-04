$500 reward offered for retired Virginia war dog

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

A retired Virginia war dog is missing, and there is a $500 reward for information on her whereabouts.

Darja was last seen Saturday night at the Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth, wearing a red collar, according to NBC affiliate WAVY.

Her owner, Frankie Rivas, had to leave town and left the dog with a friend. Rivas told WAVY the friend let Darja out into the backyard, and that was when she jumped the fence and disappeared.

She spent most of her life in a working contract kennel in Kuwait.

After issues with the kennel went viral, Darja was brought back to the U.S. by Mission K9 Rescue in July along with nine other dogs.

Darja is described as super sweet, but she may be timid.

Anyone who has seen the dog can call Rivas at 763-257-9367.

Mission K9 Rescue is offering the reward.

