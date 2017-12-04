West Point man dies in Lancaster County crash

A West Point man has died following a police chase in Lancaster County on Sunday.More >>
A West Point man has died following a police chase in Lancaster County on Sunday.More >>
A judge is dropping two of the three charges against a white nationalist from a torch-lit rally at the University of Virginia.More >>
A judge is dropping two of the three charges against a white nationalist from a torch-lit rally at the University of Virginia.More >>
Louisa has put together a dream football season by going undefeated, and they are now just two wins away from its first state title.More >>
Louisa has put together a dream football season by going undefeated, and they are now just two wins away from its first state title.More >>
Former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy released an independent review of the violent Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.More >>
Former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy released an independent review of the violent Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.More >>
The victim, 36-year-old Christopher Lee Snyder, was heading eastbound when his vehicle ran off the road at a sharp curve.More >>
The victim, 36-year-old Christopher Lee Snyder, was heading eastbound when his vehicle ran off the road at a sharp curve.More >>