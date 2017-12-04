West Point man dies in Lancaster County crash

A West Point man has died following a police chase in Lancaster County on Sunday.

Officers say 45-year-old David Walton led them on a pursuit before crashing into another car on Courthouse Road. This happened around 9:30 p.m.

Walton died at the scene.

The driver of the other car was flown to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

Alcohol is considered a factor in this investigation.

