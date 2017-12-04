Child injured after falling off float in Mechanicsville Christmas Parade

A child was injured after falling off one of the floats in the Mechanicsville Christmas Parade on Sunday.

Hanover Fire-EMS crews responded to a call for an injury in the 7300 block of Strain Avenue around 3:11 p.m.

According to fire officials, initial reports said a person was run over by a float. However, crews later found out that a child fell off the side of a float and received a minor injury.

Hanover Fire-EMS crews helped the child at the scene. The child was later taken to a nearby hospital.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12