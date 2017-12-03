Groundbreaking to be held for monument that will honor legacies of VA women

People from around the Commonwealth are volunteering their time to clean up Woodville Elementary School on North 28th Street.More >>
A groundbreaking will be held on Monday for a new monument that will honor the legacies of 12 Virginia women.More >>
The fight over the latest version of President Donald Trump's travel ban returns to two federal appeals courts this week.More >>
Richmond police say a man was shot in the hand early Saturday morning.More >>
Richmond police have arrested a man they say robbed a woman at gunpoint in Shockoe Bottom.More >>
