Groundbreaking to be held for monument that will honor legacies of VA women

A groundbreaking will be held on Monday for a new monument that will honor the legacies of 12 Virginia women.

The monument, called "Voices from the Garden," will recognize contributions women have made to Virginia.

It will feature 12 bronze statues of women important to Virginia's history, and there will also be a "Wall of Honor"' naming several hundred other women. Martha Washington and Maggie L. Walker are among the 12 bronze statues that will be featured in the display.

Monday's groundbreaking is at 10 a.m. at the site of the monument, on Capitol Square.

