UVA, Virginia Tech football teams head to post-season bowl games

Both Virginia's and Virginia Tech's football teams will be playing in post-season games.

Virginia will be playing Navy in the 2017 Military Bowl. The game is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN. According to VirginiaSports.com, this will be the school's first appearance in the Military Bowl, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The Cavaliers finished their season 6-6, and this year will mark their 19th bowl appearance. This will be Cavalier's first bowl appearance under Bronco Mendenall. This is his second season as head coach for the Cavaliers.

Virginia Tech will be playing Oklahoma State in the Camping World Bowl. The two teams will also be playing on Thursday, Dec. 28 on ESPN, but kickoff will begin at 5:15 p.m. This will be the third ever meeting between the two teams.

The Hokies finished the season 9-3.

"Tech has won three consecutive bowl games and four of its past five. Tech’s current bowl streak began with a 45-20 win over Indiana in the 1993 Independence Bowl," according to HokieSports.com.

The Camping World Bowl will be the Hokies' 25th straight bowl game.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12