Several brush fires reported in Chesterfield, Colonial Heights

I-95 mm. 50.4 south of Old Bermuda Hundred Road (Source: VDOT) I-95 mm. 50.4 south of Old Bermuda Hundred Road (Source: VDOT)
Source: Brandon Campbell Source: Brandon Campbell
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Several brush fires have been reported in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights along Interstate 95.

According to Chesterfield County Dispatch, the fires happened between the Temple Avenue exit in Colonial Heights and the Route 10 exit.

Chesterfield Fire is responding. There is no word on what caused the brush fires.

