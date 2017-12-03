Hanover community to hold benefit for family who lost home in fire

The Hanover community is holding a benefit Sunday afternoon for the family who lost their home in a fire while they were on vacation.

Daniel and Brianna Jackson lost everything in the fire on Nov. 15, including several pets. Firefighters had not been notified of the immediate fire, as the home is in a rural area.

Crews ultimately investigated the house the following day, in the 14200 block of Country Sky Way in Beaverdam. When firefighters arrived, they found the remains of the home smoldering within the foundation.

The Jacksons returned home on Nov. 17.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Beaverdam Ruritan Club is holding a paint benefit to help them get back on their feet. The benefit starts at 2 p.m. at 18002 Teman Road.

