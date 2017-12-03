Hanover community holds benefit for family who lost home in fire

The Hanover community held a benefit Sunday afternoon for the family who lost their home in a fire while they were on vacation.

Daniel and Brianna Jackson lost everything in the fire on Nov. 15, including several pets. Firefighters had not been notified of the immediate fire, as the home is in a rural area.

Crews ultimately investigated the house the following day, in the 14200 block of Country Sky Way in Beaverdam. When firefighters arrived, they found the remains of the home smoldering within the foundation.

The Jacksons returned home on Nov. 17, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

The benefit was held at Beaverdam Ruritan Club. There is no word on how much money was raised.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12