Judge throws out 2 charges against man involved in Charlottesville white nationalist rally

A judge is dropping two of the three charges against a white nationalist from a torch-lit rally at the University of Virginia.

Christopher Cantwell is accused of pepper-spraying a counter-protester during the Charlottesville protests, a day before the much larger white nationalist rally. Cantwell says it was self-defense.

Local media says an Albemarle County judge dismissed one count of malicious bodily injury with a "caustic substance," saying there was a lack of evidence that the counter-protester got hurt.

The judge declined to dismiss a charge of illegal use of gases.

His case will now move forward to a grand jury in Albemarle County Circuit Court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

