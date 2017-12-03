Man arrested in connection with Southpark Mall shooting faces several charges

The man arrested in connection with a shooting at Southpark Mall is facing several charges.

Jerry L. Brooks, 20, of Richmond, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, Colonial Heights police, and Richmond police at his home without incident.

The shooting happened at the PacSun just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Lt. Kiefer with Colonial Heights police says a man was shot in the chest by another man and was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police say Brooks then ran from the scene.

The victim and Brooks knew each other, according to Kiefer.

The mall was on lockdown at the time of the incident, but police say it has reopened.

The mall was evacuated, and police believe there was no threat to the public.

Brooks has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond, pending his next court date in Colonial Heights General District Court on Dec. 4 at 10:45 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12