Man shot in the hand in Richmond's Northside

Richmond police say a man was shot in the hand early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Minor Street around 12:30 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his hand.

Police are looking for suspects, but they do not have an exact description because of conflicting reports from the victim.

Anyone who has any information should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12