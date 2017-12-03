Volunteers to clean up Woodville Elementary School

People from around the Commonwealth are volunteering their time to clean up Woodville Elementary School on North 28th Street.

Volunteers will work on landscaping projects, mulching, ceiling tile replacement, painting, and even some holiday decorating.

Members of the Richmond Police Department will be there, along with volunteers from The Peter Paul Development Center.

The effort goes from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear clothes that they don't mind getting dirty and closed-toed shoes.

