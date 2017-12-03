Man arrested after woman robbed at gunpoint in Shockoe Bottom

Richmond police have arrested a man they say robbed a woman at gunpoint in Shockoe Bottom.

Police say the woman was getting off work just before 2 a.m. when the man approached her, held up a gun, and robbed her.

The man ran from the scene, and police later arrested him along Dock Street.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12