Man arrested after woman robbed at gunpoint in Shockoe Bottom - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man arrested after woman robbed at gunpoint in Shockoe Bottom

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond police have arrested a man they say robbed a woman at gunpoint in Shockoe Bottom.

Police say the woman was getting off work just before 2 a.m. when the man approached her, held up a gun, and robbed her.

The man ran from the scene, and police later arrested him along Dock Street.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly