Petersburg considering proposed changes to electing officials

There could be some big changes to city government in Petersburg.

On Saturday, city council held a special meeting to discuss if residents get a say in these changes or not.

Petersburg is discussing changing the way it elects council members and mayor. Right now, Petersburg voters elect councilors to represent their ward and the council appoints a mayor.

The city is considering reversing that, so residents would elect the mayor and the councilors would be appointed at-large.

Council was not sure whether or not it would give residents a say in this very impactful change. But on Saturday, the council voted to allow public input.

"We hope that citizens that are interested in those two topics, which are major changes to the city charter, will come out and voice their opinion," said Samuel Parham, Mayor of Petersburg.

There will be an open meeting to discuss these changes on Dec. 19, and the next regular city council meeting is coming up on Dec. 12.

