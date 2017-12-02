2 victims killed in Chester triple murder laid to rest

Two victims of a Chester triple murder were laid to rest on Saturday.

A memorial service for 58-year-old Jeannette Gattis and her 30-year-old daughter Candice Kunze was held at Grace Lutheran Church in Chester.

Gattis and Kunze were shot and killed Thanksgiving night, along with Kunze's boyfriend, 36-year-old Adam Buthurn.

Christopher Gattis was charged with all three murders.

A motive has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12