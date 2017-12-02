Southpark Mall shooting suspect arrested

The man suspected of shooting another man at Southpark Mall on Saturday has been arrested.

Police say 20-year-old Jerry Brooks Jr. was arrested in Richmond.

The shooting happened at the PacSun just before 1:30 p.m. Lt. Kiefer with Colonial Heights police says a man was shot in the chest by another man and was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police say Brooks then ran from the scene.

The victim and the suspect knew each other, according to Kiefer.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

The mall was on lockdown at the time of the incident, but police say it has reopened.

The mall was evacuated, and police believe there was no threat to the public.

UPDATE: The suspect fled and is not in custody yet. We're told this was not an active shooting- a man was shot inside the mall. The shooter may have known him. More to come... https://t.co/XfsESarNBD — Alex Whittler (@AlexWhittler) December 2, 2017

