Louisa football players attribute season to coach battling cancer

The Louisa Lions will be taking on Lafayette for the state semifinal for high school football.

Louisa has put together a dream football season by going undefeated, and they are now just two wins away from its first state title.

Players say Head Coach Mike Fischer, who is stepping down at the end of the season, is their inspiration.

Fischer is battling a tough fight with cancer, but chances are, you would not know it by looking at him.

"No matter how tough it is man, you can still get after it and still find a positive, and that's how I choose to live my life. Until the good Lord takes me, you're going to see me going 100 miles an hour," said Fischer.

"He just puts the team first and he puts his treatment around us, and he's just always there when we need him," said Malik Bell, who is Louisa High School's senior quarterback.

Saturday's game against Lafayette kicks off at 2 p.m.

