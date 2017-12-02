Memorial celebration to be held for Amiya Moses

The Richmond community will celebrate the life of Amiya Moses, who was shot and killed when she was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight two years ago.

Moses' birthday is on Sunday. She would have been 14-years-old.

However, Saturday's memorial celebration starts at 12 p.m. at Pine Camp Cultural Arts Center, off Old Brook Road.

Organizers are asking attendees to bring purple and white balloons, which will be released in her memory.

