Memorial celebration held for Amiya Moses

The Richmond community celebrated the life of Amiya Moses, who was shot and killed when she was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight two years ago.

Moses' birthday is on Sunday. She would have been 14-years-old.

However, her mother held a memorial celebration at Pine Camp Cultural Arts Center, off Old Brook Road.

Purple and white balloons were released in her memory.

A Henrico man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for Amiya's death in Richmond back in December 2015.

