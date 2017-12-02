Richmond police respond to home break-in near VCU

Someone broke into a home near VCU's Monroe Park campus, according to Richmond police.

Police say a resident reported that between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., someone forced their way through a window along the 300 block of Catherine Street, stole several items, and ran away.

VCU let students know about the break-in through their campus-wide alert system.

Richmond police are leading the investigation and are stepping up patrols in the area.

There is no word on who was the suspect.

