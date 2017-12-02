Man recovering in hospital after shooting breaks out in Henrico

Henrico police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning shooting.

Just after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Pony Farm Drive after someone reported gunfire. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital, and he is expected to make it.

Anyone who has any tips for police is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

