Police: Driver involved in pursuit dies after crashing into tree

Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday morning.

Police say just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Willowwynde Road.

When officers tried to pull the driver over, police say the driver - 66-year-old Linda S. Hurt - sped away and led officers on a short chase. Hurt then went off the road and crashed into a tree in the 14000 block of Ramblewood Drive.

She died after being transported to the hospital.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12