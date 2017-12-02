Police: Driver involved in pursuit dies after crashing into tree

"Williams Christmas Kids" has been giving toys to kids in need for decades, but this year has been a challenge, and they're not sure if they have enough toys to give away.More >>
Officials say Thomas G. Crump, of Disputanta, was traveling north when he veered across the southbound lanes and struck the pole.More >>
Police say just after 1 a.m., they responded to a report of a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Willowwynde Road.More >>
The principal at Swift Creek Middle School extinguished a fire in the hallway on Monday afternoon.More >>
A teen charged in connection with the death of a Chesterfield convenience store owner was sentenced to 50 years in prison with all years suspended, according to online court records.More >>
