Police: Driver involved in Chesterfield pursuit dies after crashing into tree

Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday morning.

Police say just after 1 a.m., they responded to a report of a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Willowwynde Road.

When officers tried to pull the driver over, police say the driver sped away and lead officers on a short chase. The driver then went off the road and crashed into a tree in the 14000 block of Ramblewood Road.

The driver died after being transported to the hospital.

Officers are waiting to reach out to the driver's family before releasing his or her identity.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

