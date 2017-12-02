Sports Minute: Here is the latest Mid-Atlantic sports news from The Associated Press

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) - Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns in what could be his final home game for the Washington Redskins as they beat the Denver Broncos and their top-ranked defense 27-11 Sunday. Cousins was 19 of 37 with TD passes to Jamison Crowder , Josh Doctson and Vernon Davis and an interception. He became the first quarterback in Washington history with three seasons of 25 or more TD passes, and needs 65 yards for his third in a row with 4,000-plus yards. Washington's 386 offensive yards are third most by a Denver opponent this season, behind only Philadelphia and New England. The Broncos came in giving up an average of 276.8 yards a game.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Cam Newton scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 35 seconds remaining to lift the Carolina Panthers to a 22-19 win over the upset-minded Tampa Bay Buccaneers and clinch a spot in the NFC playoffs. The Panthers (11-4) trailed most of the second half, but Newton drove the Panthers 59 yards completing 4 of 7 passes for 52 yards in the final 3 minutes before scoring on a what could have been a disastrous play. Newton fumbled the snap from the shotgun, alertly picked it up and then raced across the goal line for the go-ahead score.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - A Brunswick, Georgia, man has returned a championship high school football ring to the family of a South Carolina coach. W.L. Varner's family never knew the ring from the coach's 1977 title at Woodruff High School was lost. They assumed it was among a number of mementos destroyed in a fire 10 years later that destroyed his office. But the Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reports Joe Thomas found the ring in the passenger door panel of a 1957 Chevrolet Suburban.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Former Clemson football coach Danny Ford and ex-Rep. Chip Limehouse are two of the 20 farmers in South Carolina picked to legally grow hemp. Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers says it was tough because there were as many as 50 good applicants graded on agricultural experience, ability to get financing and location for the pilot program passed this year. Weathers says the agency tried to spread the hemp-growing permits across the state in clusters.

