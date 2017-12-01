Water main break closes part of Bromley Lane in Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Water main break closes part of Bromley Lane in Richmond

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Department of Public Utilities says they are working on a water main break Friday night.

It happened in the 4700 block of Bromley Lane, in the Willow Lawn area of Richmond.

No word on when the road will be back open.



