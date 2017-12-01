Water main break closes part of Bromley Lane in Richmond

Richmond Department of Public Utilities says they are working on a water main break Friday night.

It happened in the 4700 block of Bromley Lane, in the Willow Lawn area of Richmond.

No word on when the road will be back open.

The 4700 block of Bromley Lane has been closed for emergency water main break repair until further notice — RichmondVaDPU (@UtilityBuddy) December 2, 2017

