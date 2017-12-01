First Alert: Next week's pattern change to COLD

FIRST ALERT to the big pattern change coming later next week, when a large trough in the jet stream will build south over the eastern half of the U.S., leading to a prolonged shift to much colder-than-normal weather that could last through the third week of the month. The start of this change will be heralded by a strong cold front Wednesday (12/6) with rain, followed by the first wave of colder air arriving later that day, then really settling over the region thereafter.

Here are model forecast maps for the frontal passage next week:

As mentioned, the cold will then be persistent. Check out the medium-range forecast for temperatures from Dec 9th-15 by the Climate Prediction Center of NOAA:

The obvious next question is could there be any snow from this pattern. The short answer is... it's hard to say. At least at this point it's impossible to predict, but we'll keep you posted of course if any pops into the forecast.

