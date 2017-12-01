Man dies after vehicle crashes through brick wall, strikes tree

Police are investigating a fatal crash in King George County on Friday.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the 10300 block of Rt. 625, Salem Church Rd.

The victim, 36-year-old Christopher Lee Snyder, was heading eastbound when his vehicle ran off the road at a sharp curve. The vehicle crashed through a brick wall and struck a tree.

Snyder died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police say speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

