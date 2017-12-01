Professor accused of sexual harassment dropped from classes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A spokesman for the University of Virginia says a creative writing professor accused of sexually harassing several former students and a faculty member will not teach at the university this spring.

John Casey had been set to teach two graduate-level courses in the English department. Three complaints were filed last month by former students who said he had sexually harassed them and created a hostile environment in the classroom.

The Daily Progress newspaper reports that since the university opened an investigation on Nov. 20, the school has received additional complaints, including allegations involving a faculty member.

Former students said he would touch female students inappropriately and rank them based on their attractiveness.

Casey said this week that he is preparing a response to the allegations.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

