Man killed after crashing into drain culvert, overturning vehicle

A Mechanicsville man has died after a crash in Powhatan on Friday.

It happened around 2 a.m., in the 3600 block of Old River Trail.

Police say 27-year-old Mcdonald Wellford III was driving eastbound when his vehicle had "left front tire failure." He lost control of the vehicle, which ran off the road into a drain culvert and overturned.

Wellford died at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.

According to a family member, Wellford III had just gotten off work at his job at 1 a.m.

Police say speed and alcohol are being considered factors in the crash, but they are still investigating at this time.

