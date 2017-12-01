Burglary suspects enter apartment mailroom, open packages and try on clothes

Richmond Police are investigating a bizarre burglary after two suspects gain entry to an apartment mailroom and rummage through the packages.

It happened on Nov. 23 at an apartment complex in Union Hill, located in the 1900 block of Cedar Street. Police say the two suspects followed a tenant into the building around 8:55 p.m.

Police say the tenant may have believed the two were also tenants. The tenant then gave the two suspects access to a mailroom, where they proceeded to open packages.

Some of the packages contained clothing, which the suspects then put on. They also logged into the mailroom computer.

The suspects stayed in the mailroom until 7 a.m. the next morning.

Anyone with information on these two suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

