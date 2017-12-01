Man yells at judge, family after being sentenced for woman's stabbing

After a Richmond man was sentenced this year to 30 years in prison for the stabbing death of a Chesterfield woman last year, he began yelling at the judge and victim's family.

Nishae A. Samm was found stabbed to death in her apartment on Nov. 11, 2016. Tevin James McGougan was found in Florida and charged in Samm's death.

Search warrants obtained by NBC12 described the disturbing details of a bloody struggle through the apartment.

Swabs of blood were taken from the rear sliding door, multiple towels in the bathroom, on the carpet near the closet and mattress, along with bloody hand prints on the floor. There were also broken fingernails found down the hallway, and a business card from the Richmond Police Department found in the victim’s purse.

Police also discovered domestic violence paperwork with McGougan's name in the bedroom closet.

After McGougan was sentenced on Wednesday, he yelled profanities at the judge and the victim's family, according to the assistant commonwealth's attorney.

