Man faces multiple charges after admitting to selling crack cocaine

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says a 52-year-old man wanted on drug charges was arrested during a traffic stop last month.

Billy Washington was wanted on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. When he was pulled over on Nov. 14 on Jefferson Davis Highway during a traffic stop, detectives found a large amount of cash and a substance consistent with crack cocaine in his vehicle.

Police say Washington admitted to selling crack cocaine.

He's being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail. He was also charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and driving after being a habitual offender.

